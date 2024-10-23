Bypolls, Mission 2027 on agenda? Yogi meets RSS chief in Mathura

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had a one-and-a-half hour closed-door meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Parkham village near Mathura on Tuesday. After the Lok Sabha polls, this was the first time the two brainstormed over various issues. Mohan Bhagwat is in Mathura on a 10-day visit since Saturday. During the visit, special deliberations will be held regarding the organisational goals set for the Sangh’s centenary, to be achieved by Vijayadashami 2025. (File Photo)

It is believed they had discussions on a range of issues, including UP assembly bypolls and Mission 2027 and the current scenario in the nation. Bhagwat and Adityanath had dinner together but the media was kept away from the meeting, said sources. No official statement was released after the meeting and the chief minister returned to Lucknow via Agra.

The meeting at a location near the birthplace of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Nagla Chandrabhan in Farah area) held much significance ahead of the bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The bypolls are set to be held soon and the BJP is no mood to take them lightly, especially after the poor show in UP during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Mathura on Tuesday afternoon and offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmasthan. He also went to the basement of the Janmasthan, which is maintained in shape of a prison where Lord Krishna was born during the rule of his maternal uncle, Kans.

The CM presided over the seventh board meeting of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and took stock of development works and law & order in Mathura. Vice-president of the parishad, Shailja Kant Mishra, submitted a compliance report of the directions given in previous meetings.

The CM made clear that development in Mathura was a priority for his government and gave sanction for schemes worth ₹133 crore to be undertaken by the Parishad.

During the meeting, issues related to Braj Teerth Path project, Goverdhan connect project and development of alternative rail-bus route between Mathura and Vrindavan were discussed. A presentation on Raya Urban Node to be developed by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) was also made.

SSP (Mathura) informed that about 2.5 lakh devotees will attend the Ahoi Asthami event at Radha Kund in Goverdhan on October 24. The CM gave instructions for celebration of festivals with peace and that the administration and police should ensure full preparedness in this regard.

He was informed by the SSP that extra force had been deployed and crowd control measures were in place at the Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan.