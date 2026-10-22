Lucknow, Police brought model Shraddha Dubey, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, officials said on Thursday.

Cafe owner death: Prime suspect model, 2 others brought to Lucknow from Nagpur

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The three were arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday and subsequently transported to Lucknow after a court there granted their transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said.

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Sharma died after allegedly falling from the balcony of an apartment in the Balu Adda area under the Hazratganj police station limits on October 9.

His mother lodged a murder case against Shraddha, alleging that her son was assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the apartment.

Initially, the police treated the incident as an accidental death, but they later registered a murder case following the family's allegations.

Shraddha had been on the run since the incident and was arrested in Nagpur. The police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Shraddha, her sister, and Danish.

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{{^usCountry}} The police are questioning the three accused to ascertain the sequence of events leading to Sharma's death, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police are questioning the three accused to ascertain the sequence of events leading to Sharma's death, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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In videos circulated on social media, Shraddha has denied involvement in Sharma's death and claimed that he jumped from the balcony after going into a bathroom at her residence. She has also alleged that he was under a debt of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and had threatened to end his life if he failed to repay it.

She has maintained that CCTV footage would establish what happened and denied allegations of assault or torture.

An audio recording circulating on social media purportedly captures a conversation in which Sharma admits to taking and selling jewellery belonging to Shraddha. She is heard claiming that the jewellery was worth around ₹6 lakh and asking when the money would be returned.

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