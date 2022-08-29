Car hits elderly couple to death in U.P.’s Mohanlalganj, case lodged
The vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered against the driver under sections 438/22, 279, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code
An elderly couple died on the spot after a speeding car hit the bike they were riding near Mohanlalganj in the state capital on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Bablu Lal Rawat (62) and his wife Shanti Devi (60), residents of Udawat Khera, Khujauli, Mohanlalganj, said constable Sonu Yadav of Mohanlalganj police station. The accused fled the scene after the accident leaving behind the vehicle, he added.
Enraged over the accident, villagers in large numbers staged a protest. However, a heavy police force arrived at the scene and assured the villagers that strict action would be taken against the accused.
Meanwhile, the vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered against the driver under sections 438/22, 279, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination, the cop said.
-
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
-
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
-
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
