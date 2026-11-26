As the Samajwadi Party tries to regain power in Uttar Pradesh after a decade, its manifesto for the 2027 assembly elections is likely to contain major populist announcements, including long-term promises for different sections of society comprising women, youth, farmers and industries.

The SP's proposed commitments include ₹40,000 in annual financial assistance for women and ₹2 lakh to support self-employment initiatives. (PTI) more less

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While the principal document is set to be released on Constitution Day (Thursday), two more specialised versions focusing on women and constituency-wise local issues respectively are planned for January 2027.

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has already pledged annual financial assistance of ₹40,000 for women.

This, along with several other commitments, which Yadav has announced in recent months, are expected to find a place in the manifesto. These also include ₹2 lakh assistance for self-employment, 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, free treatment for the poor without needing any card, and free metro rail travel for girls and students in Lucknow.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls: As Saharanpur becomes first flashpoint, why Congress, Samajwadi Party are vying for it SP manifesto to prioritise youth, employment, education and healthcare {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls: As Saharanpur becomes first flashpoint, why Congress, Samajwadi Party are vying for it SP manifesto to prioritise youth, employment, education and healthcare {{/usCountry}}

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“The manifesto (to be) launched on Thursday will be a comprehensive document covering all issues with top priority to the youth, employment, education, health, law and order, farmers, industrialisation and the environment. There are many more chapters but these are the broader issues included in our five-year roadmap of governance,” said former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan, who has been coordinating the manifesto exercise closely with Yadav for more than a year. He described the process as both extensive and deliberate.

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“We are releasing one manifesto now and the other one, focusing on women, will be released in January. We are calling it the ‘Mahila Manifesto’ because we are giving significant importance to women in it. There will also be one more manifesto released in January; that will be for the districts,” Ranjan added.

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SP promises pension scheme restoration, recruitment reforms and farmer relief

The party has also spoken of restoring the ‘Old Pension Scheme’, transparent recruitment through a fixed annual calendar, abolishing the outsourcing system in favour of permanent posts, and specific measures to curb question-paper leaks.

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Other announcements already made in public include market-rate compensation for land acquisition, payment for sugarcane procurement within 24 hours supported by a ₹15,000 crore revolving fund, expanded use of artificial intelligence and remote sensing in health and policing, and a review of cases the party describes as false. A separate sports policy with a dedicated fund has also been mentioned.

“UP is an aspirational state; the SP government had worked for its development. We aim to bring UP back on the development track and for that every section of the society needs to move forward. The SP’s manifesto will have a multi-pronged focus and will touch all sections of the society,” Alok Ranjan said.

The drafting process took nearly a year.

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According to Ranjan, the team held both online and offline consultations with experts, economists, associations and stakeholder groups.

“The entire work was done as per the directions of Akhilesh Yadav ji who wanted to include so many issues,” he said.

The core drafting team consists of four people supported by research associates, including an IIT-Roorkee alumnus and an investment banker. The cost of the proposed schemes has already been worked out, he added.

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2027 manifesto shifts focus from immediate relief to a governance roadmap

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The approach marks a noticeable evolution from the party’s 2022 manifesto. That document, released under the banner “Samajwadi Vachan Patra,” heavily emphasised immediate relief measures: 300 units of free power, free LPG cylinders for BPL families, free petrol and CNG for two-wheeler and auto owners, debt relief for farmers by 2025, MSP for all crops, 33% reservation for women in government jobs, an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of MGNREGA, and laptops for Class 12 pass-outs.

While some of these elements (free electricity, OPS, women’s reservation and farmer relief) will continue to feature, the 2027 exercise is being framed more as a structured governance roadmap with stronger weight on employment generation, law and order, industrialisation, environment and, crucially, localised district-level promises.

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The party has also set an organisational target of increasing its vote count by 27,000 in every assembly constituency through direct outreach.

Seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc, particularly with the Congress, remain unresolved, but the manifesto release is being treated as an independent political statement ahead of the 2027 contest.