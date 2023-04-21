UP: Lucknow realtor kidnapping case trial from May 5

The trial in the special CBI court in the businessman Mohit Jaiswal kidnapping case could not start on Friday due to work lawyers’ boycott. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed (now deceased) and his son Mohammad Umar are accused in the December 2018 case. Mohit Jaiswal was allegedly assaulted and was forced to transfer his properties worth ₹ 45 crore to Atiq Ahmed and his son Umar. (For Representation)

Umar, who is lodged in Lucknow prison, was to appear before the court via videoconferencing. The court has fixed May 5 as the next date for hearing to record statements of witnesses.

Earlier on April 7, the court framed charges against Atiq and Umar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 364 A(kidnapping or abduction). Under this section, the convicts may get life imprisonment or a prison term that may extend up to 10 years.

Umar got realtor Mohit Jaiswal abducted from Krishna Nagar area in the state capital in December 2018 and forcibly took him to Deoria jail where Atiq Ahmed was lodged at that time. Jaiswal was allegedly assaulted and was forced to transfer his properties worth ₹45 crore to the father–son duo before he was allowed to leave.

After returning to Lucknow, Jaiswal lodged an FIR at the Krishna Nagar police station on December 31, 2018. The state government handed over the case to the CBI which began the probe on June 12, 2019. Umar surrendered before the CBI court on August 23, 2022.

The CBI later filed four chargesheets in court. The court has already framed charges against other accused in the case, including Pawan Singh, Zafar-ul- Mohammad Farooq, Imran Ahmad, Mahendra Singh, Yogesh Kumar, Nitish Mishra, Gulam Moin Siddiqui, Mohammad Hamza and Zaki Ahmad.