CCTV cams on a property can’t hinder privacy of neighbours: HC

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has ruled that private CCTV cameras cannot be installed in a manner that interferes with the privacy of a neighbour.

The bench, in its order, which was dated October 26, observed that, “In our considered view, no private CCTV camera can be installed and positioned in such a manner as to interfere with the privacy of a neighbour.” (File Photo)

A division bench of justices Ajit Kumar and Garima Prashad made the observation while disposing of a writ petition filed by Yogendra Maurya, who submitted that his neighbour positioned a CCTV camera to cover the entry and exit points of his residence. He argued that this orientation recorded the movements of individuals entering or leaving the premises, violating his right to privacy. Advocate Akhilesh Kumar Yadav served as Maurya’s counsel.

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The bench, in its order, which was dated October 26, observed that, “In our considered view, no private CCTV camera can be installed and positioned in such a manner as to interfere with the privacy of a neighbour.”

Rather than issuing a direct order to remove or alter the camera, the Bench directed the petitioner to file an application before the district magistrate.

“In these circumstances, we dispose of this petition with a direction to the petitioner to file an application before the District Magistrate concerned. In the event, the petitioner files such an application, the District Magistrate concerned shall consider and decide the same within a period of one month,” ordered the bench.