Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday completed the online self-enumeration process under the second phase of Census 2027 in Gorakhpur and appealed to people across the state to participate in the exercise, describing it as an important national responsibility.

CM Yogi Adityanath completes an online self-enumeration process as part of the second phase of Census 2027, in Gorakhpur. (PTI)

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The chief minister completed the process at his residence on the Gorakhnath Temple premises by filling out an online questionnaire comprising 40 questions. State principal census officer Sheetal Verma was present on the occasion.

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While launching a state-wide Jan Chaupal campaign, Adtyanath also urged BJP workers to actively participate in the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, which began in UP on November 17.

He asked party workers to ensure that the names of deceased voters were deleted, eligible new voters were enrolled and voter entries were updated in cases of relocation following marriage. He said Form 6 should be used for the inclusion of new voters, Form 7 for deletion of names and Form 8 for shifting or correcting voter details.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath alleged that those who did not believe in the Constitution were opposing initiatives such as SIR and SSR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath alleged that those who did not believe in the Constitution were opposing initiatives such as SIR and SSR. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also asked BJP workers to organise Jan Chaupal programmes in every ward and interact directly with beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes. He also asked party workers to identify eligible people who had been left out and help them access the assistance they were entitled to.

BJP state vice-presidents Dharmendra Singh, Kameshwar Singh and Ramesh Singh, regional president Vinod Rai, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, mayor Manglesh Srivastava and Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh were also present.