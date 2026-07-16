‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme postponed: Rahul’s Prayagraj visit deferred again as youth plank stays in focus for 2027 polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Prayagraj has been postponed for the second time, extending the delay in his Uttar Pradesh visit at a time when the state Congress is aggressively pursuing the issue of alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations. While the party has stepped up its attack over the controversy, Gandhi has so far stayed away from commenting on it. The event, focused on question paper leaks and unemployment, had earlier been rescheduled from July 13 to July 19. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT Photo)

The Prayagraj programme was to be the second edition of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, the Congress’ nationwide campaign against question paper leaks, delays in examination results, rising education costs, fair recruitment and examination irregularities. Rahul launched the campaign in Kota on June 17, choosing the Rajasthan city because of its status as India’s coaching hub.

The postponement comes even as the UP Congress has intensified its campaign over the alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities, demanding a forensic audit and an investigation by an independent agency. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the episode as “tragic and shameful,” but Rahul has not spoken publicly on the issue.

Party insiders said the repeated postponement reflects the Congress’ effort to keep Rahul’s UP outreach centred on youth and employment issues, which it considers central to its strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections, while the state unit continues its campaign on the Ayodhya issue.

The Congress had planned the UP leg in Prayagraj, a major centre for competitive examination aspirants and a city with historical links to the Nehru-Gandhi family. Party leaders said the programme is now likely to be held next month, although no official announcement has been made.

Rahul last visited UP on May 19-20 in Rae Bareli. His next visit is expected to attract attention over whether he addresses the Ram Temple donation controversy.

“Why he hasn’t spoken on the Ayodhya issue isn’t clear, but people in Uttar Pradesh and party workers will expect him to speak on it whenever he visits the state next,” a senior Congress leader said.

Another party leader said Rahul’s schedule could also depend on the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20. “His UP visit may now be planned according to the parliamentary schedule,” the leader added.