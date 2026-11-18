Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said his party was prepared to contest all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, though no decision had been taken on an alliance. The party will launch a statewide outreach campaign in December, combining roadshows with door-to-door contact with voters, he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan in Lucknow on Tuesday to inaugurate the party’s state office. (HT)

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Paswan was in Lucknow to inaugurate the party’s state office. He announced that Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti had been entrusted with the task of expanding the organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

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He said the decision to prepare for all 403 seats had been taken with the consensus of the party’s top leadership. Whether the LJP would contest independently or as part of an alliance would be decided later. For now, the priority was to strengthen the organisation and expand its support base.

An NDA ally at the Centre, the LJP has been focusing on Dalit outreach in Uttar Pradesh, particularly among the Pasi and Paswan communities in central and eastern UP. It has organised programmes such as Dalit Chaupal and Nav Sankalp Sabha to consolidate support among these sections.

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