CM, Australian envoy discuss partnerships in agri, allied sectors

Australia has expressed a keen interest in supporting chief minister Yogi Adityanath's initiatives to advance the agriculture sector in Uttar Pradesh. Australian high commissioner Philip Green on wednesday visited Lucknow with a delegation and met with the CM to discuss potential investments in agriculture and allied sectors, a government spokesperson said.

Green expressed his delight at visiting Uttar Pradesh for the second time and told Adityanath that India and Australia enjoyed a long-standing history of strong bilateral relations. He added, “Uttar Pradesh has the potential to play a pivotal role in further enhancing these ties.”

He highlighted that vast opportunities were available in Uttar Pradesh and noted that Australian companies were eager to explore and expand these possibilities. Australia is keen to be a strong partner in enhancing the agriculture and food processing sectors in the state.

While welcoming the Australian delegation to Lucknow, the CM highlighted that mentioned that despite having only 12% of the country’s total agricultural land, the state produced 20% of the nation’s food grain needs. The CM also stated that 85% of the agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh was irrigated and emphasized ongoing efforts to expand this further.

Furthermore, he provided details about agricultural universities, agricultural science centers, and farmer production organizations established in the state. Praising the state’s farmers, the CM stated, “Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are diligent and embrace innovation. If they gain access to Australia’s agricultural technology, it will undoubtedly bring substantial benefits to the agriculture, horticulture, dairy, and food processing sectors in the state.”

The Chief Minister remarked that Australia could play a significant role in enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s dairy sector. He remarked, “Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides with its one district-one dairy initiative, and technical assistance from Australia would be immensely valuable.”

In a discussion with representatives from various Australian educational institutions, the CM said a significant number of youths from Uttar Pradesh pursued higher education in Australia. He suggested that Australian universities should consider establishing MoUs with educational institutions in UP for research, collaboration, and the exchange of technical knowledge. Additionally, he encouraged Australian universities to explore the possibility of setting up campuses in the state.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s significant infrastructure development, noting that the state now boasts of excellent connectivity across water, land, and air. He emphasized that the state’s 27 industrial sectoral policies are designed to cater to the needs of investors from various sectors. The Chief Minister also described Uttar Pradesh’s policy for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Fortune 500 companies as highly beneficial for Australian investors.

During the talks with the Australian delegation, many state government officials were present, including Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and Agriculture Production Commissioner Monika Garg.