Be vigilant, organise flag march in sensitive areas: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of home department and state police officials at his official residence on Monday to review the law and order situation in the state, after the killing of gangster- politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday. The officers briefed the CM about the situation in Prayagraj as well as other districts and progress of probe into the killing of Atiq and Ashraf. (File Photo)

Giving rest to rumours, the state government clarified that there was no change in the daily programme of the chief minister and his two deputies. The news that the security of the CM had been strengthened was also baseless, the state government spokesperson said.

Adityanath directed officers to remain vigilant, organise flag march and foot patrolling in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. “Senior district administration and police officers should visit the spot, if there is report of any untoward incident in the respective district. Strict measures should be taken to maintain law and order,” he said.

The officers briefed the CM about the situation in Prayagraj as well as other districts and progress of probe into the killing of Atiq and Ashraf. There was no report of any untoward incident in any district and filing of nomination papers for the urban local body polls was progressing peacefully, they informed.

The operation launched by the police to nab the killers of Umesh Pal was continuing, police officers informed the CM.