CM Yogi urges Sanskrit colleges to host ‘shashtrarth’

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 13, 2025 07:47 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called for organising ‘shashtrarth’ (intellectual debates) in Sanskrit undergraduate and postgraduate degree colleges across the state. He asked for a concrete plan to be prepared for this initiative.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and general secretary, Kashi Vidvat Parishad, prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi (Sourced)
During a meeting with professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, general secretary of the Kashi Vidvat Parishad (KVP), an organisation of Vedic and scriptural scholars, at the Circuit House, the CM discussed the need to revive the tradition of ‘shashtrarth’ at various locations in Uttar Pradesh. He also suggested that teacher orientation programs should be conducted to support this effort.

CM Yogi assured professor Dwivedi that the state government would extend its support to the KVP in advancing this initiative. He stressed the importance of involving students in these debates to promote Sanskrit language and preserve ancient scriptures.

Prof Dwivedi said the KVP would draft a detailed plan to implement the initiative and ensure that ‘shashtrarth’ sessions are regularly held in all Sanskrit colleges.

‘Shashtrarth’ is a traditional intellectual debate where scholars in Sanskrit, Vedic studies, and philosophy form two groups to discuss specific topics for extended periods. Students and attendees gain insights through these discussions.

