Coffee With HT: Agriculture key to achieving trillion-dollar economy goal, says Suresh Khanna
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has said increasing agriculture growth in the state was one of the keys to Uttar Pradesh becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2027.
He also said the Yogi government was making all possible efforts to accelerate the agriculture growth on the one hand and enhancing income of farmers on the other.
“For UP to achieve the target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy, it is very essential that the agriculture growth in the state goes up to 20% from the current 15%,” he said while speaking in the “Coffee with HT” programme here. The other sectors where the growth rate needed to be increased were manufacturing and service, he added.
The government, according to Khanna, is continuously endeavouring to increase agriculture production and productivity and create market for farmers’ produce. “This is within this objective only that the Budget I presented on Thursday also seeks to spend ₹1,000 crore on minor irrigation besides setting up 15,000 solar pumps. We have also halved the power tariff applicable on farmers’ tube wells,” he said.
The minister said a record procurement of wheat and paddy under the minimum support price (MSP) system was done in the state during the last five years while the cane dues paid to farmers were ₹95,000 crore more than what the previous government paid between 2012 and 2017. He said both farmers and agriculture sectors would have been in a much better position by now had the Covid-19 not happened wasting two years.
On employment
The minister said the government was getting a family survey conducted after which it would ensure that at least one member in each family gets job or becomes capable of self-employment.
“Though the rate of employment in U.P. has come down from 18% in 2016 to just 2.9% now, our government is trying to create more and more jobs in the state,” he said. Khanna said more spending on infrastructure would automatically generate more jobs.
“We also feel that anyone who is skilled never remains unemployed and the government is trying to develop skills of people to make them more employable,” he said. The finance minister said the government also provided jobs to 4.50 lakh people in various government departments during the last five years.
On VAT cut on fuel
The minister said the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol in U.P. was one of the lowest in the country and hence the state had no proposal for any further cut.
“The VAT on petrol and diesel was lower in U.P. than most other states, including Rajasthan, even before the Centre reduced the excise duty on the auto fuel in November last year and recently this month,” he said.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics