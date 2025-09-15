Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Complete schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission in Varanasi by March: Union minister Puri

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 08:22 pm IST

Ensure development schemes’ benefits reach eligible people timely, says Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday directed that the benefits of development schemes should reach beneficiaries in a transparent and timely manner.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri chairing District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Varanasi on September 15. (Sourced)
The 531 schemes of Jal Jeevan Mission under execution in Varanasi, which is also PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, should be completed by March 2026 at any cost and roads should also be repaired, he added. Puri also urged public representatives to continuously monitor the schemes running in their areas.

The Union minister issued these instructions at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee ‘Disha’ meeting that he chaired at the Circuit House here.

The meeting was held to review overall progress of various development projects being undertaken in the district. These included Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Rural Road Scheme, Ayushman Bharat and Self-Employment Schemes etc.

Puri expressed happiness that over 55,674 people had benefited so far in the district under the PM Swanidhi Yojana. During the meeting, public representatives expressed their gratitude to the PM for the unprecedented development being carried out in the district. Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar gave a presentation informing the status of the works of a total of 96 schemes running in the district.

UP labour minister Anil Rajbhar, jail minister Dara Singh Chauhan, minister of state for stamp Ravindra Jaiswal, Chandauli MP Virendra Singh and Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari besides officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

