Condition of employed people worse than labourers: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took pot shots at the BJP governments at the centre and in the state, saying youths have to bear the brunt of unemployment and the condition of employed people has become worse than bonded labourers due to the “failed economic policies of the ruling party.” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav . (File Photo)

“The economic policies of the BJP government have failed. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak. Youth, farmers, labourers are in trouble. In the 10 years of BJP government, the gap between the rich and the poor has increased a lot. In this government, while the wealth of a few capitalists is increasing, the middle class and the poor are in trouble. They are facing the challenge of livelihood and crisis of jobs and employment,” Yadav stated on X.

“The youth who have got some work are forced to work under extreme stress. Due to the failed economic policies of the BJP government, the business of companies has reduced so much that to save their business, they make employees do many times more work due to which employees have to go through mental and physical problems,” he added.

“The condition of employed people has become worse than bonded labourers. They have no hope from the BJP because it has flourished with the money of those capitalists who increase their profits by exploiting employees,” stated Yadav.

He said: “The measure of the real progress of any country is not the increase in the figures of service or product, but how mentally independent, healthy and happy a person is.”