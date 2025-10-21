Congress, SP made attempts to deny Lord Ram’s existence: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the previous Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments of denying the existence of Lord Ram and conspiring against his devotees.

Addressing a public gathering of forest-dwelling communities in Vantangiya village, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 133 development projects worth ₹49 crore. It was his ninth consecutive Diwali celebration with the Vantangiya villagers as chief minister.

“Foreign invaders once humiliated Ayodhya, and later, Congress governments tried to deny the existence of Lord Ram. The SP government, too, shed the blood of Ram devotees through its conspiracies,” Adityanath alleged.

He said Ayodhya now stands ‘renewed and divine’, inspiring the world through the Deepotsav, which has become a ‘symbol of prosperity and good governance’. He added that the Ayodhya airport has been named after Maharshi Valmiki, a local eatery after Mata Shabari, and a major intersection after Lata Mangeshkar. Statues of southern saints have been installed, and temples dedicated to sages Valmiki and Vishwamitra have been built within the Ram temple complex.

During the event, the chief minister distributed symbolic house keys under the CM Awas Yojana, Ayushman cards, livestock scheme approvals, and horticulture certificates. He also presented ‘Diwali gifts’ to beneficiaries and inaugurated exhibitions on government welfare schemes.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to uplifting marginalised groups such as the Musahar, Tharu, Kol, Sahariya, Chero, and Buksa communities, Adityanath said, “We will bring every marginalised family above the poverty line and ensure prosperity reaches their homes.”

He urged people to share the joy of Diwali with underprivileged families, saying, “Let every home have a lit lamp and sweets. Celebrate with at least one poor family, light a lamp at their home, share sweets, and post a selfie showing we share happiness.”

Cabinet minister and Nishad Party president Dr Sanjay Nishad said other states were learning from Adityanath’s welfare model. “Under CM Yogi, festivals are celebrated in harmony, not fear. He has freed Uttar Pradesh from crime and corruption and placed its economy among the leading ones. Just as Lord Ram honoured Nishad Raj, CM Yogi has shown respect for backward communities,” he said.

Adityanath later visited stalls displaying welfare schemes, performed the ‘annaprashan’ ceremony for three infants, and conducted ‘godbharai rituals for three pregnant women. He then lit a ceremonial lamp at the home of a Vantangiya leader, marking the start of the village’s Deepotsav celebrations.