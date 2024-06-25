Cong’s barbaric face exposed during Emergency: Yogi

LUCKNOW/ GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi’s Congress government, criticised the Congress and its allies, accusing them of continuing to undermine the Constitution. Yogi Adityanath underscored that despite changes in leadership, the character of the Congress party remained the same. CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates Sheetal Pandey and others for their sacrifices to save democracy at a seminar at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Speaking at a press conference held at his official residence, the CM said, “Although Congress’ faces may have changed over the past 50 years, its character and actions have remained unchanged since 1975.”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He recalled the “harsh measures taken during the Emergency, such as the Congress’s audacious attempt to undermine the Constitution by amending its Preamble, the complete suspension of citizens’ fundamental rights, and the judiciary’s rights being held hostage.”

Yogi said that 50 years ago, on this day, late at night, a dark chapter was written when the Congress government conspired to undermine democracy by strangling the Constitution of India.

“The government led by Indira Gandhi attempted to destroy India’s democracy on the night of June 25, 1975. During this period, democracy was stifled by imprisoning opposition leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai, Jai Prakash Narayan, and Lal Krishna Advani,” he said.

He noted that Congress’s dictatorial attitude was evident not only in 1975 but also immediately after independence. Within two years of adopting the Constitution, the Congress challenged the country’s integrity by amending it and forcibly inserting Article 370.

“Over the years, Congress has consistently tried to weaken the pillars of democracy, banning the media and using other indirect methods,” he added.

The chief minister also accused the current Congress leadership of hypocrisy. He said that while they advocated for democracy, they undermined it by questioning India’s electoral system and democracy when abroad.

He accused them of denigrating India and its democratic processes internationally. He also alleged that they deflected their inefficiencies within India by blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and obstructing the election process.

Criticising the Congress’s allies, he pointed out that the current generation of leaders, whose predecessors endured imprisonment in 1975 to defend democracy, the Constitution, and civil rights, ‘are now sitting in the lap of Congress.’

“If you examine the working methods of Congress’s allies—whether in Bengal with the TMC, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or other Congress-led governments—you will see that they are misleading the public and disrupting parliamentary proceedings under the guise of upholding the Constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a seminar at Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath criticised the Congress, saying that whenever they had the opportunity, they misled people under the guise of saving democracy. He said that even today, Congress and its allies posed a threat to the constitution. Yogi Adityanath described the Emergency as a dark chapter in Indian parliamentary history.

At the event, Yogi also honored political workers. Sheetal Pandey, Ramesh Vishvakarma, Surendra Singh, Dr. Keshav Singh, Shiv Prakash Agarwal, Raja Ram, Dr. Mahesh Pathak, and former BJP Member of the Assembly Sheetal Pandey shared their memories of the Emergency period.

The seminar was organised by the BJP city unit on imposition of Emergency and its impact. MLC Dharmendra Singh, MLA Vipin Singh regional president of BJP Sahjanand Rai and others were present on this occasion.