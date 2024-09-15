CONVERSION FOR ADMISSION: All certificates submitted by candidates under scanner

After instances of candidates submitting religious conversion certificates made against the state law to get MBBS seats in a minority institution came to light in Uttar Pradesh, the minority welfare and medical education departments have alerted all their offices across the state on the issue. The medical education and training directorate has asked their staff across Uttar Pradesh to check all certificates submitted by candidates. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The medical education and training directorate has asked their staff across Uttar Pradesh to check all certificates submitted by candidates. The minority welfare department has directed their district officials to adhere to the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversions of Religious Act 2021 (UPPUCRA-2021), while issuing a certificate for any religious conversion.

“As soon as the matter came to our knowledge regarding conversion certificates issued against the rules, we have told all our district minority welfare officers to keep in view the UPPUCRA-2021 while issuing any conversion certificate,” said J Reebha, director, minority welfare, Uttar Pradesh.

At least 20 candidates have been found till now to have submitted conversion certificates issued by the minority welfare department in different districts, in gross violation of the UPPUCRA-2021. These candidates will not be able to participate in the NEET counselling this year, while a probe and action will follow. Further action will be decided by the counselling committee in its meeting that could be held next week.

Following the news, admission of seven candidates was cancelled while seven quit on their own even after being allotted a seat. Documents of the remaining have been sent to concerned states as they are candidates from outside Uttar Pradesh. The candidates had certificates that were made without the 60-day advance notice, as laid down in the UPPUCRA-2021.

“We have informed about the development and the home department will take up investigation in the matter,” said Kinjal Singh, director general medical education (DGME) Uttar Pradesh, who spearheaded the probe that exposed the conversion against the law.

The DGME issued a letter to staff engaged in counselling and also the candidates. “Some candidates took allotment letter from nodal centres on the basis of fake/manipulated minority certificate. Admission of such candidates has been cancelled. In future also, if a candidate produces a certificate found to be fake in probe/verification the admission will be cancelled and legal action will follow,” said the circular from the office of DGME.

With 20 candidates already under scanner for producing certificates in violation of the rules, all certificates will now be under the lens with the respective departments from where the certificates are issued, and the scrutiny will continue even after admissions are done, said officials.