Corruption rampant in in wheat, paddy procurement in U.P.: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that there is large-scale corruption in the procurement of paddy and wheat in Uttar Pradesh. He further alleged that crores of rupees were transferred to the accounts of people related to the BJP without any actual procurement. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on May 4. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav alleged: “Corruption, dishonesty and loot are at their peak in the BJP government. There is huge corruption going on in the purchase of farmers’ crops. There is a record of corruption in paddy purchase on paper. Complaints were made from the assembly to many platforms but no action is being taken against the looters.”

“Along with paddy purchase, there has been large scale scam in peanut purchase in Bundelkhand. Farmers did not get the price of peanut. BJP workers and middlemen made profits. After paddy, peanut, now there is large scale rigging in wheat purchase. Government purchase of wheat is not happening. Farmers’ wheat is being purchased for industrialists through middlemen,” he further alleged.

Also present on this occasion, Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey alleged: “There has been a large-scale corruption in paddy procurement in the BJP government.

“In Siddharthnagar district, ₹64 crore was sent to accounts without purchasing paddy and wheat. The people who received most of the money in this are from the BJP. Complaints about this corruption were made to the CM and at other places, but no action has been taken yet.”

“The PCF officer also wrote against it but no action has been taken yet. The money went into the accounts of people from Siliguri and even Bihar,” Pandey alleged.

The SP chief alleged that the state government has created problems for farmers by increasing the prices of fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, electricity, diesel, everything.

“BJP government is insulting farmers. FIR is lodged for asking questions. Turban is thrown away on protesting. From Ghazipur to Ghaziabad, BJP has insulted farmers not once but on many occasions,” Akhilesh alleged.

On the issue of giving NOC from the fire department, he alleged: “Corruption is happening in every department at every level in this government. Corrupt people have fixed a monthly limit for loot. Two people died in a fire in Lucknow. There is corruption in giving fire NOC to industries. Officials of Uttar Pradesh are investing the money of corruption and loot in other states.”

Chauhan community members meet SP chief

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met members of Chauhan community and felicitated them at party office in Lucknow on Sunday. “We express our gratitude for the sentiments of the Chauhan community. The Chauhan community will be given full respect when the Samajwadi Party government is formed in the state. The Chauhan community is a member of the PDA. Our pain and theirs is the same,” Yadav said.