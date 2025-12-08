Cough syrup smuggling: UP Police begin process to extradite mastermind Shubham from UAE

LUCKNOW The UP Police have initiated the process to extradite Shubham Jaiswal, the alleged kingpin of a multi-crore codeine-based cough syrup smuggling syndicate, from the UAE. Officials confirmed that legal formalities have begun and action will also be taken against his associates hiding abroad. In a 13-minute video circulated on social media recently, Shubham Jaiswal denied all allegations linked to the sale of the Codeine-based cough syrup. (Sourced)

DGP Rajeev Krishna said Dubai has a strong record of cooperation with Indian authorities in such criminal cases, and that the state police are confident of bringing Jaiswal back to India to face trial.

The racket first came to light in February, 2024, when a large consignment of illicit Phensedyl cough syrup was seized in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow. Subsequent investigations by the UP STF led to the arrest of Vibhor Rana and Vishal, who disclosed the existence of a much larger network.

It was during this interrogation that the name of Varanasi resident, Shubham Jaiswal, surfaced for the first time. Continued probe and arrests of Amit ‘Tata’ and dismissed police constable Alok Singh revealed the full scale of the illegal trade.

The DGP confirmed that “the process of bringing Shubham back to India is underway and the required legal procedures are being completed.”

He said the investigation uncovered evidence showing that multiple firms used fake e-bills to transport codeine-based cough syrups not only across different states, but also to Nepal and Bangladesh, where the syrup is misused as an addictive narcotic.

“Every individual involved in this trafficking chain will be brought under the scope of action,” the DGP said.

FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob revealed that Shaily Traders (Saily Traders), a major stockist based in Ranchi, had supplied the highest volume of cough syrup linked to the diversion network.

As part of the coordinated crackdown, inspections found that several companies and distributors had used forged documents, fake e-bills and manipulated sales records to supply huge quantities of codeine syrup to non-functional or dubious drug stores in UP. Many of these outlets were found operating merely as “billing points,” with no physical shops or legitimate storage facilities.

“All such firms and individuals have been brought under the scope of strict legal action,” Jacob said.