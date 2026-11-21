: A Lucknow court on Friday rejected the police plea for remand of Surya Dev Singh alias Shiva, son of former minister Badshah Singh, and ordered his release on a personal bond in connection with the November 16 firing at builder Upendra Singh in Gomti Nagar Extension here.

The court ordered Surya Dev’s release after hearing the arguments, he said. The court’s reasons for rejecting the remand plea could not be independently verified. (For representation only) more less

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Confirming the court order, Gomti Nagar Extension SHO Gaurav Bajpai said the police would take further action in the case.

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Defence counsel Manoj Singh said he argued that his client was not present at the scene of the shooting and that CCTV footage did not show him there. He alleged that police had falsely implicated Surya Dev, the only person arrested in the case so far.

The lawyer also pointed out what he described as shortcomings in the police remand application, though he did not elaborate on the objections. The court ordered Surya Dev’s release after hearing the arguments, he said. The court’s reasons for rejecting the remand plea could not be independently verified.

The firing took place on the evening of November 16, when Upendra was having tea with his friend Amit Singh at a shop run by Maan Singh Yadav near Greenwood Apartments in Sector 1 of Gomti Nagar Extension, according to additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Amol Murkut. Men arriving in an SUV allegedly fired several shots at the builder outside the shop. Upendra escaped unhurt.

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{{^usCountry}} Police later arrested Surya Dev in Mahoba in connection with the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police later arrested Surya Dev in Mahoba in connection with the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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