Crop damage compensation: 83 cr released for farmers in 52 UP districts

LUCKNOW An amount of over ₹83 crore has been released for farmers in 52 districts on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a government spokesman said here on Wednesday, adding these are the farmers who missed compensation for crop damage due to technical reasons. The state and central governments provide compensation for crop damage exceeding 33% due to floods, excessive rainfall, and other adverse weather conditions. However, during the online process, many farmers in some districts were left out of the benefit.

“The CM has directed immediate disbursement of compensation to such farmers, ensuring prompt action on a priority basis,” the spokesman said.

“During data feeding, farmers missed out on compensation due to errors in Aadhaar and account numbers,” said relief commissioner GS Navin Kumar, adding: “Following the CM’s instructions, a re-survey was conducted in all districts of the state to provide financial assistance to farmers excluded from compensation.”

As per the survey, over ₹83,13,46,875 has been released for farmers affected by crop losses from natural disasters in the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The relief department released compensation of over ₹38 crore on Wednesday for farmers in six districts whose crops were damaged by excessive rainfall in January and February 2024. These districts included Hamirpur, Saharanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Chandauli, and Prayagraj.