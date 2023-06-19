Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Curtain comes down on endurance training prog ‘Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge’

Curtain comes down on endurance training prog ‘Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2023 08:09 PM IST

A first of its kind training programme, ‘Soul of Steel Himalayan Challenge’ was conducted in the Garhwal Himalayan region. It involved specialised skills including high altitude mountaineering, extreme cold survival, and psychological and physical endurance.

Concluding event of ‘Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge’, a training programme organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with Conquer Land Air Water (CLAW), took place on Sunday in Gamshali, a village in Uttarakhand.

The winning team of ‘Soul of Steel Himalayan Challenge’ (Sourced)
The winning team of ‘Soul of Steel Himalayan Challenge’ (Sourced)

The event that focussed on testing high altitude endurance of an individual, had commenced in January.

A first of its kind training programme, ‘Soul of Steel Himalayan Challenge’ was conducted in the Garhwal Himalayan region. It involved specialised skills including high altitude mountaineering, extreme cold survival, and psychological and physical endurance.

Around 1401 people had enrolled themselves and only 23 entrants, two of whom were women, were selected for the 10-week long training programme after two screening tests.

In the last phase, the finalists had to conquer 17,000 ft altitude and cover 65 kilometres distance in extreme cold temperatures.

The concluding event included display of rock climbing, mixed martial arts and Kalariyapattu. The local villagers also performed regional songs and dances.

Moreover, the opening of ‘The Human Ability Biome’ was also announced on the occasion which is set to be a perennial hub for advanced skill training courses in land, air and water adventure activities, forest conservation and much more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army
indian army
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out