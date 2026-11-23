The Uttar Pradesh tourism department and the district administration will illuminate 1.1 million (11 lakh) earthen lamps (diyas) at 84 ghats along the Ganga in Varanasi to mark Dev Deepawali on Tuesday.

Preparations for Dev Deepawali under way at a ghat in Varanasi. (HT photo) more less

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Stringent security arrangements are in place. Preparations are finalised to manage the expected crowds. The state tourism department has invited people for the grand event to be organised in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh.

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An estimated 15 lakh tourists from across the country and abroad are expected to arrive in the temple town for the daylong festival celebrated on Kartik Purnima every year. Divisional commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said all preparations for Dev Deepawali festival are complete.

As part of the celebrations, a drone show will take place at 8 PM over the sandy Ganga banks opposite Dashashwamedh and Assi Ghats. The drones will form celestial images in the sky, including that of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the ‘Shiva Tandav,’ and the divine form of Goddess Ganga.

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{{^usCountry}} A 10-minute green fireworks display in front of the ‘Ganga Dwar’ (Ganges Gate) of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex will be a major highlight. A 25-minute laser show, presented from Chet Singh Ghat, will also be a key attraction. Ganga Aarti will be performed simultaneously across 51 ghats. Two hundred committees will light lamps, as part of the traditional deepdaan, across 84 ghats. Lamp lighting will begin at 5:15 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 10-minute green fireworks display in front of the ‘Ganga Dwar’ (Ganges Gate) of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex will be a major highlight. A 25-minute laser show, presented from Chet Singh Ghat, will also be a key attraction. Ganga Aarti will be performed simultaneously across 51 ghats. Two hundred committees will light lamps, as part of the traditional deepdaan, across 84 ghats. Lamp lighting will begin at 5:15 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that to oversee security, 25 IPS officers, 50 PPS officers, and over 3,000 police personnel are being deployed. The ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), QRT (Quick Response Team), and specialised anti-drone systems will remain active to monitor for any suspicious activity.

Devotee footfall for Dev Deepawali has grown fivefold over the past 10 years. According to tourism department data covering the past decade (2016–2026), the number of visiting tourists from outside the city has surged from 2.5 lakh to a record 15 lakh.

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