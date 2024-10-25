Deepotsav preparations reach final stage; laying of diyas to start from today

Lucknow: Deepotsav celebrations are almost complete in Ayodhya, with laying of diyas (earthen lamps) to start on 55 ghats along river Saryu from Friday . Diyas have started arriving at the ghats and the process of arranging them would begin on October 25 (Pic for representation)

This year the Ayodhya administration will go for another Guinness Book of World Record by lighting 25 lakh diyas.

To achieve this landmark, around 28 lakh diyas will be laid on ghats , including the majestic Ram Ki Paidi.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is the nodal agency for laying diyas.

Around 30,000 volunteers from 14 affiliated colleges, 37 intermediate colleges and 40 voluntary organisations will participate in the mega event to lay diyas and thereafter light them on Deepotsav on October 30.

According to the Avadh University, 765 volunteers will be assigned to light 65,000 diyas on ghat 1 of Ram Ki Paidi, 447 volunteers for 38,000 diyas on Ghat 2, 565 volunteers for 48,000 diyas on Ghat 3 and 718 volunteers for 61,000 diyas on Ghat 4.

This strategic deployment will cover all 55 ghats, ensuring proper arrangement of diyas.

According to Prof Sant Sharan Mishra, Deepotsav’s nodal officer, preparations for Deepotsav are in their final stages.

Diyas have started arriving at the ghats and the process of arranging them would begin on October 25, Mishra added.

Distribution of volunteer ID cards is also underway, with over 15,000 cards already handed out to institutional representatives, said Mishra.

According to media in-charge of the event, Vijayendu Chaturvedi the final meeting will take place on Friday at the Swami Vivekanand Auditorium.

This meeting will involve the university’s deans, heads of departments, coordinators, principals, and ghat in-charges, as well as district administration officials, to ensure all preparations are finalised for a smooth execution of the event.