Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged students not to restrict themselves to the fields in which they obtain degrees and encouraged them to pursue careers based on their interests and abilities.

Degrees are qualifications, not identities: Rajnath urges students to develop their own paths more less

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"Your degree is your qualification, not your identity," he said, adding that students should identify their interests and develop their own paths.

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Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow, Singh noted that emerging technologies such as AI would create opportunities and increase demand for new skills.

A degree may help students secure their first job, but their skills, professional knowledge and competence would determine their identity and career growth, the defence minister said.

Filmmaker Satyajit Ray had studied economics, while the father of India's White Revolution, Verghese Kurien, initially pursued mechanical engineering before going on to establish themselves in other fields, he said.

Kurien went on to spearhead India's White Revolution and strengthen the cooperative movement through institutions such as Amul, Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said their journeys showed that people could achieve success beyond their academic backgrounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said their journeys showed that people could achieve success beyond their academic backgrounds. {{/usCountry}}

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"Never be afraid of creating new paths in life. Never hesitate to walk those paths alone. Success will eventually come your way," he told the students.

Singh said emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence , were rapidly changing the nature of work. Tasks that earlier took several hours could now be completed in minutes or even seconds with the help of AI.

He said that competence in new skills would build confidence and enable young people to face challenges.

The defence minister also urged students never to give up in life and said their efforts, rather than circumstances, would determine their future.

He said scientist Thomas Alva Edison had struggled academically as a child and was once called an "idiot" by a teacher. He also lost much of his hearing ability at the age of 12 but went on to make inventions that changed human history, he said.

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"Your circumstances do not determine your future. Your efforts do," Singh said.

On spirituality, Singh said it was not confined to religious practices but was essentially about the elevation and expansion of the mind.

"Visiting a temple to worship, a mosque to offer prayers or a church to pray is not spirituality in itself. These are only means of attaining spiritual heights. Spirituality is the elevation of the mind," he said.

Drawing a mathematical analogy, Singh said the circumference of the mind was directly proportional to happiness and joy, ultimately leading to supreme bliss.

"A person with a large mind is truly spiritual and worthy of reverence. There can be no greater achievement in life," he said, adding that material wealth and possessions were secondary to having an expansive mind.

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Singh also said India's development and its ability to guide the world depended on the security of its borders.

"Only when our country's borders are secure can India become an advanced and developed nation and guide the world," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.