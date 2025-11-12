Delhi blast probe reaches Lucknow: ATS, J&K Police quiz father of ‘doctor siblings’ in Khandari Bazar

The house of Shahid Ansari, a retired employee of the Uttar Pradesh health department, became the centre of investigation in the Delhi bomb blast case on Tuesday when teams from the UP anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police reached his residence in Khandari Bazar, Lalbagh. Joint raid conducted by the ATS and J&K and Lucknow Police at the house of the father of Dr. Shaheen at Khandari Bazar area in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Officials said the joint team questioned Ansari for about 45 minutes regarding his children, Shaheen and Parvez, both doctors. The house was also searched, but no objectionable items were found.

Located at the dead end of a narrow lane, Ansari’s small house drew a large crowd of media persons and curious locals as police cordoned off the area. The team had to make its way through congested lanes, while local police managed the crowd outside the residence.

An officer part of the investigation said, “The entire house was searched, and nothing objectionable was found. We asked him about Shaheen and Parvez and when he last spoke to his daughter.” The officer added that Ansari told investigators he last spoke to his daughter a month ago and that she had last visited Lucknow about six years ago.

The official further said Ansari often visited his younger son, Dr Parvez, who lived in Mutakkipur on IIM Road, but claimed he was unaware of his current location. Ansari’s eldest son, Shoaib, continues to live with him at their Khandari Bazar residence.

Local residents were reluctant to speak to reporters and claimed they knew little about the family. As the probe teams left, Ansari bolted his door and refused to talk to the media.

By late evening, police personnel were still present in the area, gathering details from neighbours to learn more about the family’s background and movements.