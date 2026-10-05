Dengue cases climb to 88 in Prayagraj as October brings surge

Dengue cases are rising rapidly across Prayagraj, with confirmed infections reaching 88. After a relatively subdued spread in September, cases have picked up pace since the onset of October, prompting health authorities and hospitals to step up preparations.

Anyone experiencing fever accompanied by symptoms such as skin rashes should be taken to a hospital without delay, said doctors. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The rise in cases over the past four days, along with increasing admissions to dengue wards, has raised concerns over the spread of Aedes mosquitoes. Blood centers also witnessed a surge in demand for platelets on Sunday.

Eight patients with fever and other symptoms suggestive of dengue arrived at the medicine emergency ward of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital on Sunday. Four patients with severe symptoms were admitted, while their blood samples were sent to the pathology department for testing. Several other suspected dengue patients are already undergoing treatment in the dengue ward.

Six confirmed dengue patients are currently admitted to SRN Hospital, which has reserved a 30-bed ward for such cases.

At TB Sapru Hospital, also known as Beli Hospital, four dengue patients were admitted by Sunday night, down from six on Saturday. Beli Hospital has reserved 20 beds for dengue cases, while Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, commonly known as Colvin Hospital, has reserved 25 beds. Five beds have also been reserved for dengue patients at each community health centre.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief medical officer Dr AK Tiwari urged people not to ignore symptoms of dengue and advised them to seek medical attention promptly. He said anyone experiencing fever accompanied by symptoms such as skin rashes should be taken to a hospital without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief medical officer Dr AK Tiwari urged people not to ignore symptoms of dengue and advised them to seek medical attention promptly. He said anyone experiencing fever accompanied by symptoms such as skin rashes should be taken to a hospital without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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Beli Hospital chief medical superintendent Dr Bhavna Sharma said all essential medicines had been stocked in the dedicated dengue ward and mosquito nets installed over beds.

She said most dengue patients admitted to the hospital were from urban areas.

According to Sharma, platelet transfusions are required only when a patient’s condition becomes critical. She added that the condition of all dengue patients currently admitted to the hospital was improving.