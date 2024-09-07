Denied alms, beggar stabs man in UP’s Bijnor

In a bizarre incident, a beggar allegedly stabbed and injured another man after the latter denied him alms in Nai Basti locality in Bijnor district’s Kotwali area on Saturday, police said. The injured man identified as Naeem, 45, was admitted to a hospital, they said and added that he was said to be out of danger. The incident occurred in Nai Basti locality in Bijnor district’s Kotwali area. (For Representation)

Circle officer, Bijnor (city area), Sangram Singh said the beggar identified as Naseer Ahmad was arrested and a case was being registered against him. “Injured Naeem is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable,” the cop said.

As per reports, the beggar came to Nai Basti area on Saturday afternoon and Naeem refused to give him alms. He then went to Naeem’s neighbourhood to beg but the house woman there also refused him alms. When the beggar started forcing her to give him alms, an argument started between the two. Seeing this, Naeem also reached there and scolded the beggar. This enraged the beggar and he started hurling expletives at Naeem.

On being confronted, the beggar allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Naeem in the stomach, the police said. People gathered there and caught hold of the beggar and handed over him to police.