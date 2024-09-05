U.P. police saves 10 lives in a week thanks to Meta alerts

Using the warning from Meta, the Uttar Pradesh Police were able to save the lives of 10 individuals in a single week who had posted suicide-related pictures and videos on their accounts. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

“Suicide-related posts on social media platforms were collected and prompt action was taken in such cases. In the last week, taking cognizance of the alerts received in 14 cases, the local police talked to the victim and his family, saving the lives of 10 persons,” read a press note from the director general of police, Prashant Kumar.

On Saturday, a suicide intent by a 22-year-old woman in a village on Rae Bareli Road was thwarted by Nigohan police station of UP Police when the video she posted on her Instagram account was quickly identified by the artificial intelligence of Meta (which owns Instagram) and sent a quick alert to police who reached in time and saved her life.

Under this system, if a post is made on Facebook or Instagram regarding, then the headquarters of Meta Company immediately sends an alert to the social media centre of the Police Headquarters through phone and e-mail. Taking cognizance of the alert received from Meta in the social media centre desk, which works 24X7, takes immediate action.

According to police, the STF server has been integrated with the said desk, with the help of which the immediate location of the person posting is found and the case is forwarded to UP-112 as well as the concerned district for immediate action.

The PRV of UP-112, local police reaches the location of the victim’s mobile provided by the headquarters and contacts the victim and his family members.

Out of 14 alerts,10 lives were saved. In the remaining alerts, the location could not be ascertained on the basis of the details provided by Meta.