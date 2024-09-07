Education, information can bring down crimes against women: UP women commission president

Babita Chauhan on Friday officially took charge as the president of UP State Women Commission (UPSWC) days after her name was announced for the post. It was after about two years that a president was chosen for the commission. Chauhan is also the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party-UP Maliha Morcha. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she shared her plans for UPSWC. Excerpts: Babita Chauhan on Friday officially took charge as the president of UP State Women Commission (HT)

You have been actively involved in the women brigade of the BJP. What is your strategy after joining UPSWC?

I have always worked to empower and educate women. Now when I’m in a more impactful position, I plan to work in a more elaborate manner. I promise to be available 24 hours for my sisters and to support them whenever they are in need. I want to help them become empowered and independent through proper education and knowledge. I will also try clearing up the pending cases as soon as possible.

Every day there are reports of crimes against women. What are you planning to do in this direction as the president of UPSWC?

There are already strict laws prevalent in the state, especially those concerning crimes against women. I’ll try my best to help women who don’t get enough help or those who can’t go to courts in getting justice, and to ensure that those who commit the crimes get strict punishments.

How are you planning to reach those women who have no resources to fight for themselves?

Working for women with little or no resources is my priority. Those who are educated and resourceful may not require my help as much as those who are without such resources. So, I would like to begin with underprivileged women. Even men from such backgrounds do not have enough information about the consequences of committing crimes against women. So, I would try to inform and educate them about it.

Will you also work to sensitise and educate boys and men about women-related crimes?

While working for women in the state for several years, I have always believed that if we want to safeguard the Indian ‘sanskriti’ (culture), we need to keep the ‘sanskar’ (manners) alive and we need to impart ‘sanskar’ to our boys. I consider boys as ‘sanskar’ and girls as ‘sanskriti’ and we can only safeguard our ‘sanskriti’ by keeping a check on ‘sanskaar’. Parents should also sensitise their children about respecting women and girls.

I will work by focusing more on the educational aspect. When we are talking about violence against women, I think it is the mentally-sick who commit them. If they have information about the strict laws prevalent in the state and country, they will then think twice before committing any such crime.

I believe we need to impart sex education among the masses. I have been organizing programmes among school students, especially among girls, about good and bad touch. I will work from the root level, which is schools, to organise more such programmes.