Deoria solar plant to start power generation next month

A 40 MW solar plant set up in Deoria district with an investment of ₹250 crore will start power generation next month, a spokesman for the developer said.

“We have sought time from the chief minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the Deoria plant, which is ready for production,” he said. The Amplus Energy Solution Private Ltd, the developer, had signed a MoUs with the state government for ₹2,000 crore to set up solar plants with an aggregate capacity of 500 MW in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The company has already set up a 50 MW plant costing ₹300 crore in Mirzapur in the first phase, and the 40 MW plant is ready in Deoria in the second phase,” the spokesman said.

Advisor to the developer Madhu Sudan Gulati said the Deoria plant would generate 780 lakh million units of solar power annually and the entire power would be sold to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) as per the power purchase agreement.

The plant, he claimed, would generate 350 direct and 50 indirect jobs in Deoria.