Deoria teen traded ₹85 lakh gold for momos, 2 held

A 14-year-old in Deoria allegedly gave away his family’s jewellery collection to roadside momo vendors who befriended him with the promise of free snacks, a deception that went unnoticed for nearly half a year. Class 7 student’s confession reveals months-long exchange of ornaments for momos (File photos)

The matter surfaced on Monday when the boy’s sister opened the family cupboard to retrieve her jewellery and found it missing. When questioned, the Class 7 student confessed he had been exchanging family ornaments for momos over four to six months.

The boy’s father, Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest posted in Varanasi, rushed to file a complaint at Rampur Karkhana police station. He named three individuals who allegedly ran a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha and had carefully cultivated a friendship with his son, who lives in Bhagwan Tiwari Pur village while attending school.

Police have arrested two accused, including a woman, and recovered some of the stolen items. Raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects.

Station house officer (SHO) Devendra Kumar Singh described a calculated scheme. “The accused first offered complimentary momos to gain the boy’s trust. Over time, they manipulated him into bringing jewellery from home. This went on for several months,” he said.

Investigators are still assessing the full extent of missing ornaments. “The absconding accused will be taken into custody soon,” Singh added.