Development authorities need to find new ways of income: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed Master Plan-2031 of Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Banda, Basti, Amroha and Firozabad districts and advised development authorities to find new ways to generate income and to install statues in parks and not at intersections. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

During the meeting, Yogi stressed planned, balanced, rapid development and convenience of the common man.

“All development authorities will have to find new possibilities of income,” said the CM. He also laid stress on traffic management, allocation of specific spots for taxi-auto stands, street vendors and space for multilevel parking in the Master Plan-2031.

Clusters should be developed to encourage local crafts and traditional products, Yogi added. As Saharanpur, known as the ‘Gateway to Devbhoomi’, has witnessed a surge in economic activities, Yogi Adityanath stressed on development of industrial, commercial and residential areas there.

Reviewing Basti, he emphasised adding the existing sugar mill and medical college in the district’s Master Plan-2031. For the first time, a master plan is being prepared for Amroha.

Here, activities like “Dholak”, drums, cotton recycling and “Bindi” making are part of the tradition. Measures should be taken to further support and facilitate these traditions, Yogi said.

As an industrial corridor is proposed in Banda, the chief minister stressed to include it in the district’s Master Plan-2031. He also pointed out to connect Bundelkhand Expressway with the proposed industrial corridor in Banda.