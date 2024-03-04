 Development authorities need to find new ways of income: U.P. CM - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Development authorities need to find new ways of income: U.P. CM

Development authorities need to find new ways of income: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 05, 2024 05:26 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Master Plan-2031 of 6 districts, emphasizes new income sources, traffic management, clusters for local crafts, and industrial development.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed Master Plan-2031 of Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Banda, Basti, Amroha and Firozabad districts and advised development authorities to find new ways to generate income and to install statues in parks and not at intersections.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

During the meeting, Yogi stressed planned, balanced, rapid development and convenience of the common man.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“All development authorities will have to find new possibilities of income,” said the CM. He also laid stress on traffic management, allocation of specific spots for taxi-auto stands, street vendors and space for multilevel parking in the Master Plan-2031.

Clusters should be developed to encourage local crafts and traditional products, Yogi added. As Saharanpur, known as the ‘Gateway to Devbhoomi’, has witnessed a surge in economic activities, Yogi Adityanath stressed on development of industrial, commercial and residential areas there.

Reviewing Basti, he emphasised adding the existing sugar mill and medical college in the district’s Master Plan-2031. For the first time, a master plan is being prepared for Amroha.

Here, activities like “Dholak”, drums, cotton recycling and “Bindi” making are part of the tradition. Measures should be taken to further support and facilitate these traditions, Yogi said.

As an industrial corridor is proposed in Banda, the chief minister stressed to include it in the district’s Master Plan-2031. He also pointed out to connect Bundelkhand Expressway with the proposed industrial corridor in Banda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On