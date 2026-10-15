Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that while Dharma called for restraint, harmony and public welfare during peaceful times, one must be prepared to struggle to protect the nation and Dharma when the need arose.

CM Yogi Adityanath at the centenary celebrations organised to mark the completion of 100 years of Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Kashi branch, in Sigra, Varanasi, on Wednesday. (HT)

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Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Sigra in Varanasi as the chief guest, he said an ascetic must never abandon Dharma for wealth and should be ready to make sacrifices for the country and its values.

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He praised the Sangha’s century-long contribution to spiritual practice, social service and national awakening, saying it had never compromised on its principles, even in difficult circumstances.

Yogi said the Kashi branch, established in 1926, had completed 100 years of service. The organisation was promoting Sanatan values and the tradition of India’s sages not only in the country but also abroad.

Referring to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ram Janmabhoomi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the chief minister said the country had suffered because of internal divisions. He said saints had transformed spiritual practice into a means of national awakening and described the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Temple in Ayodhya as outcomes of this consciousness and resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said Swami Pranavananda had established the Sangha’s Kashi branch during British rule, keeping alive the spirit of independence and Hindu awakening. He also recalled that Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee had drawn inspiration from the spiritual leader while establishing a political organisation in opposition to the Congress’s policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said Swami Pranavananda had established the Sangha’s Kashi branch during British rule, keeping alive the spirit of independence and Hindu awakening. He also recalled that Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee had drawn inspiration from the spiritual leader while establishing a political organisation in opposition to the Congress’s policies. {{/usCountry}}

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During the celebrations, the Sangha distributed sewing machines to 100 families to promote self-reliance. Yogi handed over machines to five beneficiaries and praised the organisation’s community kitchen service during the Prayagraj Kumbh and its other public welfare initiatives.

Earlier, the chief minister paid floral tributes to Swami Pranavananda Maharaj’s portrait, performed aarti and offered prayers before the idol of Goddess Durga. Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and ministers Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and Hansraj Vishwakarma attended the event.

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