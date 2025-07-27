Direct dialogue between govt, public reps key to quality development: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has evolved a new culture in governance where plans don’t remain confined to government files but bring about real changes to the lives of the people. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was presiding over a high-level review meeting with officers and public representatives from Ayodhya and Devipatan divisions on July 26. (HT file)

“It should be a game changer in people’s lives,” he said while presiding over a high-level review meeting with officers and public representatives from Ayodhya and Devipatan divisions here.

He said schemes should deliver tangible results and directed officials to implement this dialogue model across the state so that the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and “Sabka Vishwas” is reflected in every plan and project.

Public representatives and senior officials of the PWD, tourism and culture department from both divisions took part in the meeting aimed at establishing a direct communication with the representatives to ensure the pace and quality of development works align with their priorities and the expectations of the people.

Yogi stressed the need for strong coordination to align development works with public expectations. He said the state government is ensuring separate financial support for municipal bodies and driving holistic urban development through the CM Grid Scheme.

He directed officials to involve local representatives in project reviews, ensure transparency and incorporate their suggestions to strengthen accountability. The CM laid emphasis on prioritising development in newly urbanised rural areas within municipal limits. He directed that essential infrastructure—such as drinking water, drainage, and roads—must be completed swiftly to ensure urban-level amenities without compromising the villages’ identity.

The CM also directed that district headquarters be connected with four-lane roads and block headquarters with at least two-lane roads at the earliest. He asked all departments to identify accident-prone spots and fix them immediately through coordinated efforts.

Yogi said the state government has undertaken a landmark step to upgrade road infrastructure by increasing the width of state roads from 3.5 to 5 metres. He said this move will enhance traffic safety, improve emergency response times, and boost connectivity across urban and rural areas. He directed the tourism and culture department to identify and develop at least one tourist site in every assembly constituency.

The CM said bridge construction projects are linked to the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana. This national model helps coordinate different infrastructure projects, ensuring faster execution of bridge works and better use of financial resources. He also said not just the public works department but all departments should consult public representatives while planning their projects. This will help address actual problems on the ground.

He said approved projects must go through a swift tender process and foundation-laying ceremonies should be held post-monsoon with their participation to ensure faster execution and greater public accountability. Yogi called upon the public representatives to stay in constant touch with people in their areas, inform them about ongoing projects, and convey their issues to the government.