Disunity reason for destruction of Ram temple by invaders, says Yogi Adityanath

Stating that disunity was the reason for invaders destroying the Ram temple in Ayodhya centuries ago, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon people to move forward unitedly in an environment of development and security. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders at an event in Mirzapur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Ayodhya Dham is now flourishing. The grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla has been built, but we must ask why we had to wait 500 years for this moment,” he said in Mirzapur.

“Why did invaders destroy the magnificent temple of Lord Ramlala and impose a structure symbolizing slavery? The answer lies in our disunity. Hum bate the, toh kate the (when divided, we got cut down),” . Therefore, let us not be divided and move forward together in an atmosphere of development and security, “ he said.

Adityanath was in Gopalpur, Vikaskhand Pahadi, Mirzapur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 127 development projects worth ₹765 crore.

“The double engine government will stand with the common people in every happiness and sorrow and will work with the commitment to improve the present and make the future bright as well,” he said.

He also distributed smartphones and tablets to more than 1500 youth under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Empowerment Scheme.

Besides, the chief minister presented a cheque for approximately ₹4 crore as the first instalment for the establishment of a fish feed plant.

He also honoured the beneficiaries of various schemes and inaugurated the Vidya Shakti portal.

In an apparent dig at the Opposition parties, Adityanath said, “Those who shamelessly played the caste card used to grovel before the mafia, dangerous criminals and rioters.”

“Now, as the state makes rapid strides in development, these same people seek to act as obstacles again. By doing so, they are not only endangering the present but also jeopardizing the future of coming generations. We must not allow the mafia to rise again,” he said.

He further remarked that 10 years ago, Mirzapur district suffered from poor connectivity, and the underprivileged were deprived of government schemes. “The condition of the sacred Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and the famous Shaktipeeths, known as the triangle of power, was dismal,” he said.

Alleging that that before 2017, the mafia used to run parallel governments, he said when their convoy used to pass, common public representatives used to get scared and the administration saluted them.

“No one used to dare to lay a hand on any mafia, but today mafia is pleading to spare their lives, they will fill their stomachs by putting up a cart, but will not harass anyone. Now no one can dare to play with the safety of daughter-trader, occupy the land of farmer, destroy the hut of the poor,” he said.

The CM emphasized that in the past decade, especially in the last seven and a half years, people have witnessed the transformation of India, Uttar Pradesh and Mirzapur.

“Today, Mirzapur will no longer need to beg for recognition, as the sacred home of Maa Vindhyavasini has taken on a magnificent and divine presence,” he stated.

“Had the previous governments taken similar initiatives, the faith of the people would have been upheld. Now, Mirzapur has its medical college, which previously had no such institution between BHU and Prayagraj. A university in the name of Maa Vindhyavasini is also set to be established, with courses starting in the upcoming academic session. The district is now well-connected with four-lane roads,” he said.

The CM remarked further that the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission is a testament to the PM’s vision. Once fully implemented, it will not only resolve the issue of clean drinking water, but also help curb the outbreak of many waterborne diseases, he asserted.

He added: “Admissions have already begun at Sonbhadra Medical College, and nursing courses will soon commence at Mirzapur Medical College, ensuring that daughters from the region will no longer need to go elsewhere for education, with a guarantee of 100% placement. Educating girls ensures their future success.”

Yogi also highlighted an upcoming exhibition at the Expo Mart in Bhadohi, where artisans and craftsmen will have the opportunity to showcase their carpets and secure new orders.

The International Trade Show, to be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, will also feature carpets from Mirzapur and Bhadohi. This platform will allow local products to be displayed to a global audience, he said. Exporting these goods could bring substantial profits, and as capital flows into the region, it will drive development in Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra, he added.

Adityanath stated that it’s a new Uttar Pradesh today, where Kashi Vishwanath Dham is radiating magnificently, and in 2025, Prayagraj will witness a grand and divine Kumbh. Devotees visiting Kashi or the Kumbh will also be drawn to Maa Vindhyavasini Dham. Mirzapur, he added, is in a fortunate position, enjoying the best of both worlds.

CM offers prayers at Vindhyavasini shrine, reviews corridor work

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in Vindhyachal wishing for a happy, healthy and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing construction of Vindhya Corridor, instructing officials to get the work completed within the deadline while ensuring quality. Taking feedback about preparations for Sharadiya Navratri starting on October 3, he said as devotees from all over the country will come, there should be proper arrangements for darshan and they should not face any problem. He instructed the local administration to provide all basic facilities, including cleanliness, during the festival.