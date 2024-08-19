Doctor rapes nurse in U.P.’s Moradabad, held with two others

A 20-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor in a private hospital situated on Thakurdwara- Kashipur road in Moradabad district late on Saturday night, police said. The crime was committed late on Saturday night, said police. (For Representation)

Police on Monday arrested accused identified as Dr Shahnawaz, a resident of Rajpur Kesariya, another nurse Mehnaz and ward boy Zunaid after a case was registered against them in Thakurdwara police station on the complaint of the rape survivor’s father on Sunday, they added.

The case was registered under section 61(2), 64 and 351(2) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and section 127(2) of the SC/ST Act. Confirming the arrests, Moradabad SP (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, “The medical examination of the victim is complete and the hospital has been seized.”

Circle officer, Thakurdwara area, Rajesh Kumar said, “The incident occurred late on Saturday night and the accused doctor also kept the mobile phone of the nurse in his possession. She narrated the incident to ward boy Zunaid and nurse Mehnaz was also aware of the incident but they didn’t report it to the police.”

The rape survivor shared her ordeal with her family following which her father lodged a complaint with Thakurdwara police station following which the police arrested the three, the cop added. The 20-year-old woman had been working as a nurse in the private hospital for the last 10 months. She had gone to the hospital for duty around 7 pm on Saturday evening.

It is alleged that as part of a conspiracy, a nurse posted in the hospital told her that Dr Shahnawaz had called her to his room. When she refused to go to the doctor, ward boy Junaid and Mehnaz forcibly took her to the room of Dr Shahnawaz and later locked it from outside, the complainant alleged. Dr Shahnawaz later entered the room and allegedly criminally assaulted her.