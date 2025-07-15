‘Don’t Carry Kanwar’: Bareilly teacher booked over viral poem

A government school teacher in Baheri town of Bareilly district has been booked after a video of him allegedly reciting a poem discouraging students from participating in the Kanwar Yatra went viral on social media, police said on Monday. The teacher, identified as Rajneesh Gangwar of MGM Inter College, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 353(2) (Sourced)

The teacher, identified as Rajneesh Gangwar of MGM Inter College, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) following a complaint filed by the Mahakal Seva Samiti, police added.

The controversy centres around a video in which Gangwar is seen reciting a poem during the morning assembly. Titled “Tum Kanwar Lene Mat Jana… Gyaan Ka Deep Jalana” (Don’t go to fetch the Kanwar, light the lamp of knowledge instead), the poem drew criticism from several organisations who alleged it was objectionable towards the religious sentiment associated with the Yatra.

Various groups condemned the act and demanded strict action. However, others came out in support of the teacher, saying the message was meant to promote education and had no communal intent.

Gangwar later clarified his stance, stating, “I only wanted to motivate my students to focus on their studies. I did not say anything against any religion. My intention was purely academic.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Arun Kumar Singh confirmed that legal proceedings are underway. “The teacher allegedly assembled students and recited a poem that made objectionable remarks about the Kanwar Yatra. Based on the Mahakal Seva Samiti’s complaint, an FIR was registered, and further probe is in progress,” he said.