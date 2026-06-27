Don’t cast evil eye on Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

After all eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were arrested, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said tampering with people’s faith cannot be tolerated. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Deoria on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Action was initiated immediately after the SIT report was received. Whoever tampers with the faith of the people will have to face the consequences,” he said while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects in Deoria.

“I had stated that action would be taken once the SIT (preliminary) report is received; the report is in, and action has commenced. During my visit to Ayodhya on June 19, I told you that the probe into the case will ensure ‘doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’ (the truth will come out).”

The government will not tolerate messing with faith, he said.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against eight people for the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Police later arrested the eight accused individuals.

“Whoever tampers with the faith of the people will face the consequences. No one can be given such a free hand,” he said.

“I had said that Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith of all of us and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast an evil eye on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received,” Adityanath said, recalling his remarks in Ayodhya on June 19.

Hitting out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party he said those trying to make allegations today do not have good intentions.

“These are the same people who opposed the Ram temple and questioned the very existence of Ram,” he said.

“One party used to say that Ram never existed. They fought the case in courts and fielded a battery of lawyers. They were against the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the construction of the temple,” he said.

“The Opposition consists of those who ordered firing on people chanting the name of Ram. Today those very people say that faith is being tampered with. Will they teach us about faith? They used to incite riots during Ram Navami, banned Krishna Janmotsav, did not allow the Kanwar Yatra, and instigated riots during Durga Puja. Everyone remembers the riots when their government was in power. Now, these people say that faith is being tampered with!” he said.

“These parties have a long record of dark deeds. The Congress not only looted the country but also set records in dishonesty and corruption. The same people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya. The double engine government stopped the plunder carried out by the Samajwadi Party. That is why SP leaders are restless. When Opposition parties could not gain anything, they began targeting people’s faith, making allegations against Ram devotees, and trying to defame Ayodhya,” he said.

“This is unacceptable. The government’s intention has been clear from day one. I again appeal, do not test the patience of Ram devotees. Stop tampering with the faith of Ram devotees. If you do not have concrete evidence, then stop making allegations and counter-allegations. And if you do have evidence, present it and cooperate with the SIT,” he said

Asserting that the government is proceeding according to the SIT recommendations, he said political statements should stop when a team of senior officers is carrying out the investigation.