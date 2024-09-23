Drinking water supply gets 13.5 crore push ahead of Mahakumbh

In anticipation of over 40 crore people visiting the city during the upcoming Mahakumbh, the state government has channeled its resources into bettering basic amenities in localities around the Kumbh area. One of the key focus areas was drinking water supply, for which the construction of new tube wells was being done on a war footing, officials said. A new tube well in Daraganj locality of Prayagraj (HT)

The localities that were getting the most attention include Daraganj, Kydganj, Mutthiganj, Chhota Baghada, Baihrana, Sohbatiya Bagh, Teliyar Ganj, Govindpur, Jhunsi and Naini, they added.

The general manager of Jalkal department in Prayagraj, Gaurav Kumar said 36 tube wells were in the final stages of installation.

In the first phase, five new tube wells being set up at a cost of ₹4.5 crore while another six had to be rebored. Similarly, in the second phase, 13 tube wells were being built at a cost of ₹9 crore while another 12 were being rebored. A majority 75% of the work had been completed, Kumar added.

Before Mahakumbh-2025, Sangam city is also being beautified. New road intersections are being built in the city, and green belts are being built on both sides. Water will be taken from these new tube wells to provide regular irrigation to the plants planted in them, officials said.

Also, new public standposts (public taps where locals may draw water from a piped water distribution system) are being set up in the city in view of the mega religious fair. The water supply to them will be done from tube wells, officials explained.

UP Jal Nigam (Urban) will also build toilets in parking areas and stand posts at a cost of ₹56 lakh. Tender had been issued for this, said officials.