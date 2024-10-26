Drive uncovers unexpected realities: Beggars have bank accounts, PAN cards

LUCKNOW The recent anti-beggary initiative has brought to fore surprising facts about the earning and social network of beggars in the state capital - they possess all necessary documentation, from Aadhaar card to bank accounts. Some even have PAN cards, which show they have some income to show. A verification drive encompassing over 5,000 beggars at five major intersections - Polytechnic, IGP, Lal Batti, Hazratganj, and Charbagh — has revealed that begging is not a social stigma but a profession. (File Photo)

Seven teams of DUDA, LMC and social welfare department are keeping track of the movement of beggars. Despite motivation, most of them are not ready to leave beggary as its a way of life for them. Besides, smartphones keep many beggars connected with each other.

The survey, initiated at the direction of divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, aims to identify and rehabilitate beggars, gathering crucial data about their backgrounds and living conditions. The findings suggested that a significant number of beggars originate from surrounding districts, including Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, and Bahraich. Surprisingly, many of these individuals have homes in their villages but choose to live on the streets, which has become a way of life for them.

Among the findings, a concerning trend has emerged in Charbagh, where many beggars have been identified as drug addicts. These individuals were reluctant to divulge information about their drug suppliers, raising questions about the potential influence of drug syndicates in the area. Furthermore, the investigation revealed the existence of organised begging syndicates.

Reports indicated that some groups encourage women to have multiple children, believing that pregnant women attract more donations from public; many female beggars reportedly have eight to nine children.

Saurabh Tripathi, project officer of the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), emphasized the importance of this survey, stating, “Our aim is to understand the identity of the beggars, their origins, and whether any groups are coercing them into begging. We want to assess if they would be willing to abandon begging, if provided with work opportunities.”

Tripathi noted that many beggars declined offers of government pension, as their income from begging often exceeds the pension amount. For these individuals, begging has ceased to be a social stigma and has instead become a viable profession.

The joint survey conducted by DUDA, the municipal corporation, and the social welfare department would be completed in the next 15 days. In response, a dedicated campaign is underway to connect these individuals with government benefits and mainstream opportunities. Officials are collecting forms and facilitating Aadhaar card registrations as part of this effort.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said: “Let’s wait for the final report .This survey focuses on five main crossings in the state capital. Our objective is to eradicate begging in Lucknow, but we cannot formulate effective strategies without solid facts and figures. We aim to address the root causes of begging, which is why this survey is crucial. Once we analyze the report, we will develop a targeted strategy to combat the issue.”

Officials remain hopeful that it will provide a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding begging in Lucknow, ultimately paving way for more effective rehabilitation and support measures.