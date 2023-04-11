Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dudhwa tiger reserve improves rating in mgmt effectiveness survey

Dudhwa tiger reserve improves rating in mgmt effectiveness survey

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Apr 11, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in India has been awarded a "very good" rating with a score of 81.82 in the latest report on management effectiveness evaluation.

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has been ranked under “very good” rating with 81.82 score in the latest report on management effectiveness evaluation (MEE) released by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change recently.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has been ranked under "very good" rating in the latest report on management effectiveness evaluation. (HT file)
Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has been ranked under “very good” rating in the latest report on management effectiveness evaluation. (HT file)

“Dudhwa has found a place among the 20 tiger reserves of the country which have been awarded “very good” rating,” said field director, DTR, B. Prabhakar. Describing it a big boost to tiger conservation efforts, Prabhakar said the improved rating would enthuse the forest officials to work more towards wildlife conservation and protection.

“MEE surveys are carried out every fourth year under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines with a team of experts camping at tiger reserves and evaluating it on a number of parameters,” the field director said. The latest survey was carried out in 2022.

“They include habitat management, forest conservation, tiger protection and conservation, effective forest and wildlife crime management, patrolling arrangements, response to human-animal conflicts, staff management, community engagement etc,” said Prabhakar added.

Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala, Satpura of Madhya Pradesh and Bandipura of Karnataka bagged the top three ranks respectively with “excellent” ratings.

karnataka community engagement dudhwa tiger reserve kerala madhya pradesh ministry of environment national tiger conservation authority protection wildlife conservation + 7 more
