ECI to organise special voter enrolment camps across UP on October 17, 24

As part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) campaign to ensure that no eligible voter is left off the electoral rolls, special camps will be organised across Uttar Pradesh on October 17 and 24, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Tuesday.

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said the “No voter to be left behind” campaign was being launched on the ECI’s instructions to include eligible citizens, including first-time voters, whose names were missing from the electoral rolls. (Sourced)

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Rinwa said the “No voter to be left behind” campaign was being launched on the ECI’s instructions to include eligible citizens, including first-time voters, whose names were missing from the electoral rolls.

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Booth-level officers (BLOs) will be present at all polling stations across the state from 10 am to 4 pm on both days. Form 6 will be available at the camps for voter registration. Applicants will have to submit the form along with their latest photograph, date of birth and address, he added.

According to the UP CEO, a help desk will be set up at each polling station to assist citizens with filling out Form 6 and completing the registration process. All forms received will be properly documented so that records can be made available to supervisory and inspection officers whenever required.

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{{^usCountry}} Print, electronic and social media will be used to publicise the camps. Recognised national and state-level political parties and social organisations will also be informed of the dates. Selected photographs and videos from the camps will be uploaded to the district election officers’ websites and official social media handles, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Print, electronic and social media will be used to publicise the camps. Recognised national and state-level political parties and social organisations will also be informed of the dates. Selected photographs and videos from the camps will be uploaded to the district election officers’ websites and official social media handles, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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District election officers and deputy district election officers will supervise the polling stations and monitor the campaign. Electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and other officials involved in voter enrolment will also visit polling stations on the special camp days to review arrangements, according to Rinwa.

All district election officers have been directed to organise camps at every polling booth, regularly review the arrangements and monitor the campaign. They have also been instructed to maintain proper records of the forms received, ensure coordination among officials and avoid any laxity, he said.

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The UP CEO appealed to eligible citizens to check their names on the electoral rolls at the camps being held at their polling stations on October 17 and 24. Those whose names are missing and who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria should complete the registration process by filling out Form 6.