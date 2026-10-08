EC to tally January 2025, post-SIR lists for inclusion of voters in Uttar Pradesh

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to give an enrolment opportunity to voters who were included in the January 7, 2025 electoral rolls but excluded from the April 10, 2026 final voter list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Voters included in the list prior to the SIR, but not included in the current list will be identified. BLOs will visit their homes to verify their current status. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

This will be done under the ‘no voter to be left behind’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

“In accordance with the Election Commission’s directives, booth-level officers (BLOs) will compare the final voter list published on April 10 with the final voter list and supplementary lists published on January 7, 2025, prior to the SIR process,” Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said in a meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties here on Wednesday.

“Voters included in the list prior to the SIR, but not included in the current list will be identified. BLOs will visit their homes to verify their current status and ensure that the missed, first-time, and young eligible voters complete Form 6. The list of identified voters will also be shared with booth-level agents (BLAs) of recognized political parties,” he said.

“The ECI has already launched the ‘no voter to be left behind’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh,” he said

“The list prepared at the booth level will also be shared by the electoral registration officer (ERO) with representatives of recognized political parties,” he said.

Rinwa said special camps will also be held at the booth level, specifically to include the names of residents of night shelters, labour colonies, the homeless and those excluded from the mainstream. Extensive awareness programmes will be conducted in the districts through educational institutions, SVEEP activities, regular press briefings and other appropriate means, he said.

The district electoral officer and ERO will regularly review and continuously monitor the progress during the special campaign.

“The representatives of the political parties should provide suggestions and actively cooperate in the campaign to ensure that every eligible citizen in the state is included in the voter list,” he said.

“In view of the upcoming assembly elections in 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, a request has been made to the ECI for conducting a summary revision of the electoral rolls of assembly constituencies on the basis of the eligibility date January 1, 2027,” he said.

During SIR, the draft voter list was published on January 6. After the disposal of claims and objections, the final voter list was published on April 10, he said.

Representatives of Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S), Communist Party of India (M), Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress attended the meeting.