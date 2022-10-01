Elderly in Lucknow celebrate their day by walking along forest roads

Elderly patients suffering from dementia walked through the roads of the Kukrail forest area to mark the international day for older persons and spread awareness about the quality of life despite ageing. Besides, youngsters from the bikers’ group later took the elderly for a bike ride and sang songs for them.

In a first-of-its-kind programme, a series of events were organised by Aastha Geriatric Hospital and Hospice. These events engaged the elderly, the majority of whom are suffering from dementia or memory loss. As the elderly returned from their long walk, a group of youngsters sang songs for them.

“Living a quality life is a human right. Everyone, regardless of their age or their health issues, should embrace life to the fullest, whether they are ill with a disease or simply aging.80s. The day was dedicated to people living with memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and to spread awareness,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, head of Aastha.

The main guests at the event were 51 elderly people who marched to voice their concerns and voice their worries about ageing and neglect.

The doctors at Balrampur hospital distributed fruit among elderly patients and organised an interactive session with the attendants. Dr GP Gupta, the chief medical superintendent, director Dr Ramesh Goel, medical superintendent Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, chief pharmacist Rajiv Kanaujia along with other staff members participated in the programme. All the staff members and attendants present made a pledge to respect their elderly and provide much-needed care.