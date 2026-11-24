An elderly woman died after a bullet allegedly hit her during celebratory firing at a pre-wedding ceremony in Gaur village under Prayagraj district’s Phaphamau police station late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Police registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of the deceased’s brother. (For Representation) more less

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The woman, identified as Lalti Devi, 55, was the groom’s paternal aunt. She sustained a bullet injury when a man allegedly fired an illegal pistol during the haldi ceremony. She died before she could be taken to hospital, triggering panic and chaos at the wedding venue, police said.

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According to police, the wedding of Rahul, son of Gaur village resident Nokhelal Patel, was scheduled for Tuesday. A haldi ceremony had been organised at the house on Monday night, with family members, relatives and guests in attendance.

Accused Shiv Prakash Patel alias Brijesh, a resident of a nearby Bahorikpur village, was also at the function as a guest. The victim was a resident of Malkiya village under Nawabganj police station. On getting information, Phaphamau police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered a murder case against the accused, whose age is yet to be ascertained, on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Nokhelal Patel. Shiv Prakash Patel alias Brijesh was subsequently arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a murder case against the accused, whose age is yet to be ascertained, on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Nokhelal Patel. Shiv Prakash Patel alias Brijesh was subsequently arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP (Ganga Nagar) Sonam Kumar said the illegal pistol allegedly used in the firing and an empty cartridge case were recovered from the accused’s possession. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the accused was sent to jail on Tuesday, the cop added.