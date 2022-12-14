Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Energy Conservation Day: Award function, painting contest mark UPNEDA celebrations

Energy Conservation Day: Award function, painting contest mark UPNEDA celebrations

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Awards were given away to industries and institutions under the State Energy Conservation Awards 2022, and to students who competed in three different age groups

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) marked the Energy Conservation Day at the UPNEDA Headquarters auditorium on Wednesday. A felicitation ceremony for competitions held earlier also took place.

Giving away the prizes for the State Energy Conservation Award 2022 and the children’s painting competition, secretary of UPNEDA, Neelam, noted that young children are also increasingly taking interest in the subject of saving and conserving energy. Awards were given away to industries and institutions under the State Energy Conservation Awards 2022, and to students who competed in three different age groups, making paintings on subjects of energy conservation.

She appreciated the efforts of the participants, particularly the children, and encouraged them to spread the message further.

Former senior officer of UP State Designated Agency (SDA), made the participants aware of all the various projects and efforts undertaken by the UPNEDA for renewable energy and conservation, and urged all to make their immediate surroundings and residential areas more energy efficient.

UPNEDA officials and guests, participants, students and their parents were also in attendance at the event.

