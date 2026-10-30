Lucknow, Amid heavy rains in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure immediate relief to affected people, assess damage to crops, houses and livestock, and provide compensation without delay.

Ensure immediate relief to affected people, assess damage to crops: Adityanath to officials

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Bijnor recorded the highest rainfall of 9.9 cm in the state, followed by Khekda in Baghpat at 8.8 cm, according to rainfall data for October 30.

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Western Uttar Pradesh witnessed particularly heavy showers, with Jansath in Muzaffarnagar recording 7.21 cm, followed by Muzaffarnagar , Meerut and Budhana , Sardhana and Nagina in Bijnor .

Deoband in Saharanpur received 4.9 cm rainfall, while Baraut in Baghpat and Chandpur in Bijnor recorded 4.2 cm each. Loni in Ghaziabad also received 4.2 cm.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajghat in Varanasi recorded the highest rainfall of 4.12 cm, followed by Dudhi in Sonbhadra , Muhammadabad in Mau and Varanasi-BHU , and Mirzapur tehsil .

Churk in Sonbhadra recorded 3.64 cm rainfall, followed by Deoria and Robertsganj in Sonbhadra , while Ballia received 3.42 cm.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister directed officials to immediately assess losses caused by excessive rainfall, including damage to houses, crops and livestock, and ensure that eligible compensation reaches affected families promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister directed officials to immediately assess losses caused by excessive rainfall, including damage to houses, crops and livestock, and ensure that eligible compensation reaches affected families promptly. {{/usCountry}}

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He also asked authorities to shift people from affected areas, particularly those rendered homeless due to house collapses, to relief centres and shelter homes.

Senior officials have been directed to remain in the field, interact with affected families and ensure that all possible assistance reaches them without delay.

"Any negligence at any level in relief operations will not be tolerated," Adtiyanath said.

The rainfall comes amid the impact of Cyclone Arnab, which had weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha before moving northwards.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday, along with thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hailstorms in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

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The weather office had also predicted a drop of 5-8 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.