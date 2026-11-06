Ensure no applicant files more than one Form-6: Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer directs officials

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa has directed all district election officers (DEOs) to ensure that electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and booth level officers take special care that no applicant has more than one entry via Form-6. The directive aims to resolve the issue of double or event multiple Form-6 entries by voters.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa (FILE PHOTO)

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“It has come to notice that while applying online or offline for inclusion of their name in the voter list, eligible citizens often submit multiple applications (Form-6) due to the lack of a reference number on their mobile phone number, resulting in the problem of multiple entries,” the CEO said .

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“To prevent multiple Form-6 entries, whether filled by citizens themselves or through a public facilitation centre, the mobile number of the applicant or their relative can be entered on the form. The mobile number provided in the form is linked to the EPIC ID in the Elector Data,” he said.

Final submission of Form-6 occurs after e-signing, and the form’s reference number is generated only after e-signing. After the applicant provides their Aadhaar number for e-signing, an OTP is received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Upon entering the OTP, the e-sign is successfully completed.Upon submitting the form using e-sign, a successful submission message, “Your application has been received for inclusion of name in electoral roll for first-time voter. Use S2XXXXO6N2909261200020 for future reference, ECI,” is displayed, confirming the form’s successful submission.

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{{^usCountry}} “The mobile phone number entered by the applicant in Form-6 and the Aadhaar-linked mobile number may differ. Upon submission of Form-6, a reference number is received on the same mobile number entered in Form-6. This reference number can be used to track the application in the future,” he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The mobile phone number entered by the applicant in Form-6 and the Aadhaar-linked mobile number may differ. Upon submission of Form-6, a reference number is received on the same mobile number entered in Form-6. This reference number can be used to track the application in the future,” he said {{/usCountry}}

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“If the applicant’s form is being filled by the operator of a public facilitation centre, the operator should enter the applicant’s actual, active mobile number in the form so that the applicant receives the submission information on their mobile number. The operator of the public facilitation centre should never enter his or her own mobile number or a fictitious or incorrect mobile number in place of the applicant’s mobile number,” he added.

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“Sometimes, due to network problems, the reference number is not received on the mobile number entered in Form 6. After the form is e-signed, the reference number is also displayed on the screen. If the applicant does not receive the information on their mobile number, a screenshot of the reference number displayed on the screen should be taken or the reference number should be noted and shared with the applicant. This prevents the applicant from having to fill out the same form again and allows them to check the application status,” he said.